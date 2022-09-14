 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUNKER HILL HIGH SCHOOL

Two staph infection cases confirmed among Bunker Hill High School football players

Two cases of staph infection were confirmed in football players at Bunker Hill High School.

Staph infections are caused by staphylococcus bacteria. These types of germs are commonly found on the skin or in the nose of many healthy people. Staph infections can turn deadly if the bacteria invade deeper into your body, entering your bloodstream, joints, bones, lungs or heart, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

At least five students also had skin irritation caused by the disinfectant used on shoulder pads to prevent further spread of the staph infections. At least one student reported having a second-degree chemical burn, Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said via email.

The school disinfected football shoulder pads as a precaution on Tuesday, according to Bunker Hill High School Athletics Director James Byrd. Chemical residue remained on the pads and caused some of the players to develop skin irritation. All players were instructed to remove the pads during practice. Parents were notified to seek medical attention if necessary, Jordan said.

The staph infection cases were confirmed by Catawba County Schools Director of High School and Athletics Lee Miller. The district’s Health and Environmental Coordinator Morgan Williams is working to ensure the health and safety of all players, the district said in a news release.

