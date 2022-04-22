Two new sculptures coming to Hickory

Hickory is set to get two new metal sculptures following a vote by the Hickory Public Art Commission this week.

The council met on Wednesday in a special meeting to decide how to spend the remaining $14,000 of its use-it-or-lose-it budget before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

The council opted to buy a steel sculpture called “Etain and Her Dog” for $6,250 and put an initial payment down on another sculpture, “Cube in Motion,” which costs $14,000, with the expectation the remainder would be funded through next year’s budget.

Members considered nine artworks for purchase and narrowed the list to two through a series of votes where members ranked the options. Commission Chair Laura Costello and members Laurie Childres, Allen Finley, David Vines, Derick Wood, Kim Bost, Megan Carfagno, Ann Reynolds, Marlee Bland and Kristen Mahoney were present either in person or via Zoom; one member, Dana Andreasson, was absent.

“Etain and Her Dog” is listed at a little more than 7 feet tall and consists of mixed metals with powder coating and enamel.

The work depicts a silhouette of a girl sitting in a chair with a dog on her lap. Jim Collins, the Tennessee-based sculptor who made the work, said it is part of a series of work he has done on Etain, a character in Irish mythology.

“What I try to do is make it contemporary and relatable so that people then can look at this piece and they don’t have to get my story but they can make up their own story about this young girl and her dog,” Collins said.

In the case of “Etain and Her Dog,” he said he sought to accomplish that by giving the girl a modern dress painted with shamrocks in a nod to the Irish theme.

The base for the sculpture was taken from recycled component of a train engine and the chair is from an antique shop in Kingsport, Tennessee, Collins said.

“Cube in Motion,” the second piece the council voted to buy, was made by Hanna Jubran, a sculptor and professor at East Carolina University.

The 9-foot-tall sculpture features three steel cubes painted in red, blue and yellow, one on top of the other.

It is not clear where the artworks will go, but they will be placed on city property.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

