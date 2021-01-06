Two new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Catawba County

Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 are reported in Catawba County, according to a state report.

One outbreak is at Piedmont Village at Newton and the other at Brookdale Falling Creek in Hickory, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are four confirmed cases at Piedmont Village, an assisted living facility. All four of the cases are in residents of the facility.

Brookdale Falling Creek has eight confirmed cases, according to the state. There are seven residents and one staff member with the virus.

Catawba County has nine active COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings, according to NCDHHS. Along with Piedmont Village and Brookdale, there are outbreaks at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, The Alberta House, Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation East Hickory, Brian Center Viewmont, Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village.

Caldwell County reported a new outbreak on Tuesday at ComServ’s Creekside Group Home, according to a press release from the county. Five residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the press release.