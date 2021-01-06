Two new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Catawba County

Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 are reported in Catawba County, according to a state report.
One outbreak is at Piedmont Village at Newton and the other at Brookdale Falling Creek in Hickory, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are four confirmed cases at Piedmont Village, an assisted living facility. All four of the cases are in residents of the facility.
Brookdale Falling Creek has eight confirmed cases, according to the state. There are seven residents and one staff member with the virus.
Catawba County has nine active COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings, according to NCDHHS. Along with Piedmont Village and Brookdale, there are outbreaks at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, The Alberta House, Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation East Hickory, Brian Center Viewmont, Trinity Ridge and Trinity Village.
Caldwell County reported a new outbreak on Tuesday at ComServ’s Creekside Group Home, according to a press release from the county. Five residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the press release.
There are eight active outbreaks in Caldwell County, according to the county. Along with Creekside, Brookdale Lenoir, the Caldwell County Jail, Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Grandview Villa, Lenoir Healthcare and Shair Center’s assisted living and skilled nursing facilities have active outbreaks.
Burke County also has eight active outbreaks, according to NCDHHS. There are outbreaks reported at Carolina Rehab of Burke, College Pines Health and Rehabilitation, Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation, Grace Ridge Retirement Community, Magnolia Lanes Nursing and Rehab Center, the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, Jonas Ridge Adult Care and The Berkeley Assisted Living and Memory Care.
There are three outbreaks reported in Alexander County. A New Outlook of Taylorsville, Taylorsville House and Valley Nursing Center all have active outbreaks, according to the state.
Case count
Catawba County reported 165 new cases on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 12,403. Of those, 10,702 are estimated to have recovered, according to the health department.
There was one new COVID-19 related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 176.
There are 104 people hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 6,952 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, putting the state total at 582,348, according to NCDHHS.
There are 3,893 people hospitalized with the virus and 7,076 have died.
The state’s COVID-19 county alert system now rates 96 of 100 counties as “red” with critical community spread. Two weeks ago there were 65 red counties.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s modified stay-at-home executive order for another three weeks. The order requires people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day except for essential activities. The order also limits the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption to 9 p.m. and requires restaurants and some other businesses to close for in-person dining by 10 p.m.