Two local theaters begin busy season

All-youth production planned at Green Room

"Hansel and Gretel," based on the classic Grimm Brothers fairy tale, is an all-youth production coming up at The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton.

The show will be performed online as well as six performances on the main stage for a limited audience. The actors will be masked and socially distanced. Some rehearsals will be held virtually through Zoom and others will be in person at the theater.

The show is a musical but not all characters may have to sing. The director is looking for a cast of 10 student actors ages 7-18. For the auditions, actors should submit a short video, approximately one to two minutes in length, of a monologue or poem and one to two minutes of a song. Videos should be sent via email to: info@thegreenroomtheatre.org

The deadline to submit auditions is midnight on Feb. 26.

The story is being adapted and directed by John David Brown III. It is a tale of two siblings, Hansel and Gretel, who encounter an old woman who turns out to be an evil witch, when their father and stepmother leave them in the woods alone. But luckily, they use their wits and trick the witch into getting into her own oven, allowing them to come safely back home.