Two local theaters begin busy season

All-youth production planned at Green Room
"Hansel and Gretel," based on the classic Grimm Brothers fairy tale, is an all-youth production coming up at The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton.
The show will be performed online as well as six performances on the main stage for a limited audience. The actors will be masked and socially distanced. Some rehearsals will be held virtually through Zoom and others will be in person at the theater.
The show is a musical but not all characters may have to sing. The director is looking for a cast of 10 student actors ages 7-18. For the auditions, actors should submit a short video, approximately one to two minutes in length, of a monologue or poem and one to two minutes of a song. Videos should be sent via email to: info@thegreenroomtheatre.org
The deadline to submit auditions is midnight on Feb. 26.
The story is being adapted and directed by John David Brown III. It is a tale of two siblings, Hansel and Gretel, who encounter an old woman who turns out to be an evil witch, when their father and stepmother leave them in the woods alone. But luckily, they use their wits and trick the witch into getting into her own oven, allowing them to come safely back home.
Performance dates are April 9-11 and 16-18. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. You must be available for all performances to audition.
For more information about "Hansel & Gretel" or any of the other programs offered by The Green Room Community Theatre, visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Tickets for upcoming Green Room show go on sale this weekend
The Green Room in Newton announced that tickets will be available to the public on Friday for its production of "Clue: On Stage."
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, March 19-28. The show is produced by Automated Machine Design Inc. and is directed by David Townsend. The show is written by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, and Eric Price.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue: On Stage" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Led by Wadsworth (the butler), Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
For this show, you may choose to watch online or attend a live performance if tickets are available. There is no limit to the number of virtual tickets available, but the in-person shows currently are limited to an audience of 25.
Reserve in-person seats starting on Friday, Feb. 26, by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 or visit the website listed here. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Virtual performances will be available through Broadway on Demand and can be pre-ordered at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/clue.
You must be logged in and ready to watch the show at the time and date for which you purchase a ticket. It’s just like going to see the show — if you arrive late, you will miss the beginning. It is recommended that you pre-order at least one day before the time you wish to watch.
Call 828-464-6583 or visit the website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org for more information.
Hickory Community Theatre plans March production
At the climax of Conor McPherson’s 1997 play "The Weir," a group of middle-aged men in a local pub in Sligo, Ireland listen spellbound as the only stranger in their midst — a woman from Dublin named Valerie who has rented a house in the area — tells them a ghost story.
The Hickory Community Theatre will present this incredible play March 18-28, with Christy Rhianna Branch of Morganton as Valerie.
Branch is a familiar face to local audiences, having most recently appeared at Hickory Community Theatre as Charlotte Corday in the acclaimed production of "The Revolutionists." In addition to many iconic roles on stage, Branch was the theater's costumer for seven seasons, and combined both those talents when the theater presented the world premiere of "The Seamstress,’" with her in the title role.
Performances of "The Weir" are Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays (March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27) at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays (March 21 and 28) at 2:30 p.m. This production is rated R for strong adult language.
"The Weir"will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater's website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by email or contacting the box office at 828-328-2283.
In-person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between 12-5 p.m. weekdays or email boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org.