 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in collision: 19-year-old Claremont woman, Statesville man die in Wednesday crash
1 comment
alert top story

Two killed in collision: 19-year-old Claremont woman, Statesville man die in Wednesday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
021821-hdr-news-fatal-p2

A Claremont woman and a Statesville man died in a head-on crash on River Bend Road on Wednesday. 

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified the victims of a car crash that occurred shortly before noon on Wednesday on River Bend Road.

Statesville resident Bradley Joseph Koepnick, 53, and Claremont resident Caroline Elizabeth Ervin, 19, were killed when their vehicles collided near Oxford School Road, according to a release from Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Koepnick, who was driving a Ford Mustang, crossed over to the other side of the road in a curve and hit Ervin, who was driving a Toyota Camry, head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene and no other vehicles were involved. Koepnick and Ervin were not wearing seatbelts, according to the release.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Thursday in the headline.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands in US military avoiding COVID-19 vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert