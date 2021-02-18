Two killed in collision: 19-year-old Claremont woman, Statesville man die in Wednesday crash

The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified the victims of a car crash that occurred shortly before noon on Wednesday on River Bend Road.

Statesville resident Bradley Joseph Koepnick, 53, and Claremont resident Caroline Elizabeth Ervin, 19, were killed when their vehicles collided near Oxford School Road, according to a release from Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Koepnick, who was driving a Ford Mustang, crossed over to the other side of the road in a curve and hit Ervin, who was driving a Toyota Camry, head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene and no other vehicles were involved. Koepnick and Ervin were not wearing seatbelts, according to the release.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Thursday in the headline.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.