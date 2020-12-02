Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Lenoir Tuesday night

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday night in Lenoir, and both are listed in stable condition.

Around 9 p.m., a 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Luis Alonso Rodriquez Cardenas, 33, of Lenoir, was traveling south on Creekway Drive near Poplar Street. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

The vehicle then caught fire. Cardenas and passenger Yessnia Hernandez Lopez, 30, were not in the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived.

Speed appeared to be a factor in this crash, according to the release.

Cardenas was flown by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday. Lopez was taken by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and also listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.