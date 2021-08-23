Two injured in head-on collision in Taylorsville Monday morning

Two drivers were injured in a head-on wreck in Taylorsville Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., law enforcement responded to a collision on U.S. Hwy. 64 and Herman Road, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling west on U.S. 64 and swerved to avoid hitting a 1990 Nissan pickup that was stopped in the westbound lane while waiting to turn left onto Herman Road, the release read. The Subaru drove left of center and collided with an eastbound 2013 Ford Explorer and then struck the pickup truck. The Ford ran off the road and overturned.

The driver of the Subaru, Patrick Lowell Wallace, 27, of Granite Falls, was seriously injured and taken by a MedCenter Air helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Driver inattention is believed to be a contributing circumstance and Wallace was charged with driving left of center.

The driver of the Ford, Brittany Arms, 29, of Taylorsville, was injured and transported by EMS to a local hospital. A toddler was in her vehicle but was not injured. Troopers believe that to be directly related to the proper use of a child safety seat.

The driver of the Nissan, Chris Harrington, 53, of Taylorsville was not injured.

