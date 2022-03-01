 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in back-to-back crashes on Interstate 40 in Hickory
top story breaking

Two injured in back-to-back crashes on Interstate 40 in Hickory

  • Updated
0301 interstate crash.jpg

Two crashes involving three vehicles shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 temporarily in Hickory on Tuesday morning.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

Two people were seriously injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Tuesday morning.

The crashes also slowed traffic in the eastbound lanes near exit 125. At least three vehicles were involved.

The first crash was a single-vehicle wreck. The vehicle lost control and flipped, according to Trooper Bobby Lineberger with the N.C. Highway Patrol. While that crash was being investigated, a second wreck occurred, he said.

Benjamin Hernandez was driving a vehicle that was rear-ended in the second wreck. He said he was doing OK. He noted the woman who hit his vehicle was seriously injured. He said he hopes she will recover.

