Two die in three-vehicle collision in Lincoln County Sunday

Two drivers died in a three-vehicle collision on Mount Zion Church Road in Lincoln County Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck near Old Plank Road and investigated.

A 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Cooper Gregory Snipes, 21, of Iron Station, was traveling south on Mount Zion Church Road, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by Mahlon Brewster Strope, Jr., 86, of Iron Station, according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Subsequent to the initial collision, a northbound 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Lydia Robinson Francis, 24, of Dallas, also collided with the Altima.

Snipes was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte but died from his injuries. Strope died at the scene.

Francis was transported by paramedics to Atrium Health Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed on the part of the Chevrolet as a contributing factor, the release stated. No charges will be filed.

The road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.