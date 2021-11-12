Two crashes shut down Interstate 40 in Hickory; motorcyclist injured

A three-vehicle crash followed by a motorcyclist sliding his bike into the back of a truck temporarily closed down Interstate 40 between the Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard and U.S. 321 exits on Friday afternoon, according to Trooper Ryan Rudisill.

Reports from the scene of the wrecks indicated there was one serious injury. A motorcyclist was flown from the crash to an area hospital.

Traffic was still slow shortly before 5 p.m. but both directions of the interstate had reopened.