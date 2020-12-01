Two COVID-19 clusters reported in schools

Two clusters of COVID-19 cases were reported at schools in Catawba County on Tuesday.
A cluster — five or more cases linked to spread at the school — was reported at Maiden High School and Shuford Elementary School.
There are six cases at Maiden High School, four students and two staff members are linked to the cluster, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are also six cases at Shuford Elementary School, where three staff members and three students are confirmed to have COVID-19.
Shuford Elementary School closed for in-person classes and switched to all remote learning on Monday, according to the school’s website. Classes may resume at the school on Monday.
Maiden High School remains open and will continue to hold hybrid classes. The spread did not happen in classrooms, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said. He said he could not say exactly how the virus spread to protect the identities of those involved.
The school will continue to enforce mask wearing and will disinfect high-traffic areas, desks and classrooms between classes, Stover said.
“This is the first time the health department has linked any spread in any of our schools at this point,” he said. “I feel like our process and procedures are working.”
In a letter sent to Maiden High School parents on Monday, which was posted by one parent on Facebook, the school nurse said the people affected are quarantined. After contact tracing, they believe the cluster is contained, the letter said.
The clusters will be considered over after 28 days with no new cases linked to those with the virus.
Three new coronavirus-related deaths pushed Catawba County to 100 deaths on Tuesday. The latest deaths were two people over 80 and one person in their early 60s. All were hospitalized and were not related to congregate care facilities. All were considered high risk.
There were 89 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Catawba County on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 61 people hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 2,883 new cases reported on Tuesday, putting the state total at 367,395, according to NCDHHS.
There are 2,033 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,284 people have died.
