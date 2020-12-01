Two COVID-19 clusters reported in schools

Two clusters of COVID-19 cases were reported at schools in Catawba County on Tuesday.

A cluster — five or more cases linked to spread at the school — was reported at Maiden High School and Shuford Elementary School.

There are six cases at Maiden High School, four students and two staff members are linked to the cluster, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are also six cases at Shuford Elementary School, where three staff members and three students are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Shuford Elementary School closed for in-person classes and switched to all remote learning on Monday, according to the school’s website. Classes may resume at the school on Monday.

Maiden High School remains open and will continue to hold hybrid classes. The spread did not happen in classrooms, Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover said. He said he could not say exactly how the virus spread to protect the identities of those involved.

The school will continue to enforce mask wearing and will disinfect high-traffic areas, desks and classrooms between classes, Stover said.