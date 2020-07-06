Two charged with breaking and entering in Alexander County

Two individuals were charged with breaking and entering in Alexander County on Sunday.
Officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to a phone call from a male subject that he had two individuals held at gunpoint at a residence located on N.C. 127 in the Ellendale community of Alexander County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
After arriving on scene, officers met with Larry Allen Miller, 53, of Conover. Officers asked what he was doing at the residence. Miller stated that he had run out of gas.
Miller told officers that when no one came to the door of the residence, he then walked around the property looking for old cars, according to the release.
But officers found a black trash bag that had been filled with different food items, such as ice cream and popsicles that were still frozen. There was also a five-gallon can of gas that had been taken from a vehicle, the release said.
The suspect’s vehicle had been driven behind the residence and tree limbs placed over the vehicle. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the suspect was attempting to hide the vehicle.
Renae Chandler Michael, 48, of Charlotte was in the vehicle. She had an unidentified white substance on her pocketbook, according to the release.
Officers discovered that the crawlspace underneath the residence had been entered and the white substance was lye. The homeowner had put the substance under the residence.
Both Miller and Michael were arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, attempted larceny and misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Both received a $20,000 secured bond.
