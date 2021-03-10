 Skip to main content
Two cars collide on U.S. 70 SW; no serious injuries reported
Two cars collide on U.S. 70 SW; no serious injuries reported

The scene of a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Hwy. 70.

 Robert Reed

Two vehicles collided on U.S. Hwy. 70 SW before noon on Wednesday.

Hickory firefighters and Catawba County EMS were on the scene.

Minor injuries were reported.

