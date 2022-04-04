Two-car wreck closes First Avenue SW in Hickory; no injuries reported

A wreck involving two cars temporarily closed First Avenue Southwest near Ninth Street Southwest in Hickory on Monday afternoon.
The wreck closed the intersection around 2:45 p.m. Monday. No one was injured, according to emergency responders.
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making rest…
A 23-year-old Shelby woman charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Hickory man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.
A Conover man is $78,000 richer thanks to a $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket he bought for Friday’s drawing.
A Newton man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, according to a release from Distri…
A gun and ammunition were among several items stolen from the car of an employee of the Alexander Correctional Institution on Monday night.
Dolores Setzer was a student at Oxford Elementary School in the 1930s.
