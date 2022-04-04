 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-car wreck closes First Avenue SW in Hickory; no injuries reported

  • Updated
IMG_3201.jpg

Two cars were involved in a wreck Monday afternoon on First Avenue Southwest in Hickory.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A wreck involving two cars temporarily closed First Avenue Southwest near Ninth Street Southwest in Hickory on Monday afternoon. 

The wreck closed the intersection around 2:45 p.m. Monday. No one was injured, according to emergency responders.

