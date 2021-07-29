Two Bethlehem Lions honored for service

BETHLEHEM — At a recent meeting of the Lions of Bethlehem, Danny Seaver, club vice president, presented longtime Lions John Lackey and Sherry Lackey chevrons and certificates for their 45 years and 25 years, respectively, and for their for their combined 70 years of service as Lions.

The Lions International board honors members when they reach certain milestones in their service in Lionism.

Lion Mike Little sponsored John Lackey who was welcomed into the Taylorsville Lions Club before women were allowed in the club. John’s father was a charter member of the Taylorsville Lions Club. Sherry Lackey joined the Taylorsville club 20 years later when women were first allowed to join and was sponsored by Lion Hal Bonds. Prior to allowing women in the Lions Club, women had their own Lions-affiliated clubs for women called the Lioness Club. There were fewer of those and a very few left around the world.

After moving to the Bethlehem area, both John and Sherry moved their membership to the Bethlehem Lions where they continue their service today.

Lions International is the world’s largest service club with more than 1.5 million members. The Bethlehem Lions meet every second and fourth Thursday at PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood and Steak on Rink Dam Road. For more information or to purchase brooms, contact Danny Seaver at 828-322-5155 and leave a message.