Trusted Elections Tour coming to Hickory

HICKORY — The Trusted Elections Tour will be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in the Conover Room on Wednesday, Sept. 21,from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This event is one of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in person. The Trusted Elections Tour aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in the voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

The Congressional District 10 town hall in Hickory will feature Michael Bitzer from Catawba College as moderator, and several panelists including Catawba County Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan, Catawba County Board of Elections Chair Barry Cheney, and Catawba County Board of Elections Member David Hood.

Admission to all Trusted Elections town halls is free and the events are open to the public and media. There will be an opportunity for audience members to submit written questions.

To register and get more information about the Network and the tour schedule, go to lwvcv.org/trusted-elections.

The Trusted Elections Tour is brought to you by the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame, and the League of Women Voters of North Carolina.

The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a bipartisan, grassroots effort initiated by The Carter Center. Led by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, the network is made up of civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from both sides of the political aisle. Members will serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement and trusted elections, and work to foster confidence in electoral processes and address disinformation.