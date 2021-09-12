'Trust us now,' Public health director urges vaccination amid increasing deaths

In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday gave me pause. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we reported deaths among people as young as their 20s, 30s and 40s.

These were the youngest people yet to succumb to COVID-19 in our community. At our winter peak in December, the average age of a person who died from COVID-19 was 77. Today, it is 59.

COVID-19 is hitting us harder and faster — and younger and healthier — than we could have imagined two months ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cases are continuing to rise faster than ever before; from the end of June to the end of August, there has been a 995% increase in new cases reported. And just this week at Public Health, the line for COVID-19 testing wrapped around our parking lot and stretched into the street — a very visible reminder that this isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Just as troubling, hospitalizations are rising at an unprecedented rate, especially among the unvaccinated. Earlier this week, both hospitals in the county reported that 87% of patients currently in the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.