 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trunk Fest will offer family-friendly activities
0 Comments

Trunk Fest will offer family-friendly activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The city of Hickory invites the community to Brown Penn Recreation Center on Friday, Oct. 22, for Trunk Fest.

From 5:30-8 p.m., the family-friendly Halloween event will offer trick-or-treating, games, music, food, raffles, and much more. All ages are welcome.

Trunk Fest is hosted by the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and is sponsored by Modern Nissan of Hickory and Healthy Blue NC.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is at 735 Third St. SW in Hickory.

For more information about the event, contact Recreation Programmer Olivia Martial at ostewart@hickorync.gov or 828-328-4890.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert