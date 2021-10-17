Trunk Fest will offer family-friendly activities

HICKORY — The city of Hickory invites the community to Brown Penn Recreation Center on Friday, Oct. 22, for Trunk Fest.

From 5:30-8 p.m., the family-friendly Halloween event will offer trick-or-treating, games, music, food, raffles, and much more. All ages are welcome.

Trunk Fest is hosted by the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and is sponsored by Modern Nissan of Hickory and Healthy Blue NC.

Brown Penn Recreation Center is at 735 Third St. SW in Hickory.

For more information about the event, contact Recreation Programmer Olivia Martial at ostewart@hickorync.gov or 828-328-4890.