Truck rolls several times after crash on Hwy. 70; no injuries reported
A truck rolled several times following a collision on U.S. Hwy. 70 in the edge of Long View.

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 70 SW ended with a truck rolling over several times.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Hickory police officers are investigating the crash.

Hickory and Long View firefighters and Catawba County EMS workers responded to the rollover.

