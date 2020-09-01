 Skip to main content
Truck jackknifes, blocks traffic on U.S. 321 closing traffic in and out of Caldwell County along the highway
A transfer truck traveling south was involved in an accident on U.S. Highway 321 around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon

The wreck took place on the Caldwell County side of the bridge that spans the Catawba River and Lake Hickory.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck.

Fire departments from Granite Falls and Hickory are containing the fuel spill.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Expect delays if you are traveling the highway.

News Alert