Truck drivers needed: Lack of drivers slowing shipments

The need for truck drivers was at an all-time high in 2018 and 2019. Or at least, that’s what industry leaders thought.
“In 2018 and 2019 everyone said this would be a flash in the pan, we may never see anything like it again — until now,” said Eric Wright, director of TransTech, a commercial drivers license (CDL) training business based in Newton.
Now, people are spending more than ever, which means goods need to be shipped across the country, and CDL tractor-trailer drivers are in demand.
Without enough drivers, shipments are delayed getting to the consumer. Because of delays in shipping, seaports are piling up with containers waiting to be taken out by truck drivers, Wright said. Container ships of cargo are left waiting for room to unload, Wright said.
Wright hesitates to blame the situation on COVID-19, but when the pandemic hit, orders took off, he said. The economy was already in good shape and the demand for truck drivers was already high before March of 2020.
Businesses expected orders to slow, but instead, people started ordering more, Wright said. Consumption hasn’t slowed since. Another factor in the need for drivers is that about a quarter of drivers in the nation are over 55, Wright said. Many decided to retire during COVID-19.
Industry partners have told Wright that if all orders stopped coming in, it would still take four months to ship the goods currently en route nationwide.
Now, with the holiday season approaching, the need for drivers is growing.
“There are probably around 400,000 to 500,000 job openings for commercial drivers license drivers nationally — all the way from commercial drivers to local beer distributors,” Wright said.
There is such demand, trucking companies are offering significant sign-on bonuses to fill hundreds of thousands of positions nationwide, Wright said.
Schneider National, a trucking company that works with several warehouses and companies in Catawba County, is offering drivers sign-on bonuses or paying for training, a local field recruiter, Donna Yonish, said. Experienced teams — a pair of drivers who drive one truck together — are being offered a bonus of $30,000 paid out over their first year, Yonish said.
“It’s over $1,000 extra a month,” she said. “People can pay their house payment with that.”
Other trucking companies are doing the same. Incentives seem to be working, Wright said. TransTech is seeing a high demand for its classes, which are offered in cities across North Carolina.
Locally, Wright is seeing people looking for a job with more flexibility and independence. People are leaving the customer service sector or health care after a difficult year due to the pandemic. Others were blue-collar or manufacturing workers furloughed due to COVID-19 who didn’t want to risk another layoff. Instead, they turned to truck driving as a new career, Wright said.
For training organizations, the biggest struggle now is getting CDL instructors, Wright said. Bonuses and pay are so high for drivers, not many want to come off the road to teach.
Even at individual companies like Schneider, it’s been difficult to find drivers to do the internal training, Yonish said.
“We’re still struggling with local instructors. That used to be a dream job … and we’ve still been struggling this year,” Yonish said.
To find drivers, companies are partnering with training organizations like TransTech to find and train drivers.
Angus Moore, a 21-year-old, was in his first week of training for his license at TransTech. He decided to go into truck driving for the flexibility, Moore said. He interviewed with Schneider and the company is paying for his training.
“I wanted something new, something different,” he said.
He’ll be among about 175 graduates TransTech trains each month.
Wright said they are always looking for more drivers to train, they just need to be able to do a few things:
“I hate to minimalize the industry, but there really are only three things that someone has to do: They have to drive, they have to drive safely and be on time,” Wright said.