Truck drivers needed: Lack of drivers slowing shipments

The need for truck drivers was at an all-time high in 2018 and 2019. Or at least, that’s what industry leaders thought.

“In 2018 and 2019 everyone said this would be a flash in the pan, we may never see anything like it again — until now,” said Eric Wright, director of TransTech, a commercial drivers license (CDL) training business based in Newton.

Now, people are spending more than ever, which means goods need to be shipped across the country, and CDL tractor-trailer drivers are in demand.

Without enough drivers, shipments are delayed getting to the consumer. Because of delays in shipping, seaports are piling up with containers waiting to be taken out by truck drivers, Wright said. Container ships of cargo are left waiting for room to unload, Wright said.

Wright hesitates to blame the situation on COVID-19, but when the pandemic hit, orders took off, he said. The economy was already in good shape and the demand for truck drivers was already high before March of 2020.

Businesses expected orders to slow, but instead, people started ordering more, Wright said. Consumption hasn’t slowed since. Another factor in the need for drivers is that about a quarter of drivers in the nation are over 55, Wright said. Many decided to retire during COVID-19.