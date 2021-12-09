Truck crashes into back of stopped 18-wheeler; 2 injured

A truck crashed into the back of a stopped transfer truck on an entrance ramp near the intersection of Hwy. 321 South and NC Hwy. 10 on Thursday.

Two passengers in the truck were transported to an area hospital. Reports from the scene indicated the injuries were not life-threatening.

The N.C. Highway Patrol, Newton Fire Department and Catawba County EMS responded to the crash.