Troutman poet to be featured at August event

HICKORY — The 171st Poetry Hickory will be held on Aug. 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory. It will feature Troutman poet and Gardner-Webb professor emeritus, Les Brown.

Brown, a native of the mountains of North Carolina, has published poetry and short stories in journals such as Pinesong, Kakalak, Wild Goose Review, Pine Mountain Sand and Gravel, Flying South, and Avalon and is a former columnist for the Shelby Star. He is also a potter, and visual artist whose work has been featured in regional journals such as Moonshine Review and Broad River Review. Two of Brown’s poems were nominated for the 2020 Pushcart Prize by the North Carolina Poetry Society.

His poetry book, "A Place Where Trees Had Names," was published by Hickory's Redhawk Publications last year. His background as a biologist and his Appalachian heritage are important inspirations for his continuing pursuits in writing and arts.

An open mic will follow Brown's reading.

Poetry Hickory is free and open to the public. Registration for the open mic must be made between 6-6:30 the night of the reading. Contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 for more information.