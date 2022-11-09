Tropical storm to bring wet weather to Hickory area Thursday, Friday

A late-season tropical storm bound for Florida is expected to bring heavy rains to the Hickory area by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Nicole was forecasted to strengthen to a hurricane and make landfall in Florida early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the foothills will feel impact from the storm on Thursday and Friday.

“The remnants of Nicole will track right along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains so that puts us on the eastern side of the circulation, which is what we call ‘the dirty side of the storm,’ kind of where all the activity happens once it gets inland,” Powell said.

He said showers would likely move into the area Thursday afternoon and that Friday is shaping up to be a washout. Powell said the area can expect between 2 to 4 inches of rain from the storm. The storm is expected to leave the foothills by Saturday morning.

Wind gusts from the storm could be as strong as 35 or 40 mph and there might be a tornado threat as well if the storm tracks to the west, Powell said.

Looking ahead to next week, Powell said people in the foothills can expect a substantial cool down with highs that might not rise above the 40s and lows in the 20s.

“It’s definitely going to be a shock to the system,” Powell said.