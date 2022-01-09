 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troop produces 10 Eagle Scouts in 2021
0 Comments

Troop produces 10 Eagle Scouts in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
eagles-p2

Eagle Scouts from Boy Scouts of America Troop 327, based at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, are shown with Scoutmaster Fred Roseman.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

SHERRILLS FORD — Boy Scouts of America Troop 327, based at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, had 10 members achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in 2021. They represent 25 percent of the 40-member troop.

Traditionally, about 5 percent of boys who were Cub Scouts and move up to Boy Scouts earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Troop 327 Scoutmaster is Fred Roseman. Shown in the front row of the photo are Jackson Roseman, Grayson Ward, Daniel Jetzer, CJ Schronce, Ethan Kale and Fred Roseman. Shown in the back row are Logan Probst, Christopher Thomas, Landry Black, Gabriel Wright and Nick Defeo.

BSA 327 will be 40 years old this year. This is the most Eagle Scouts produced by the troop in a single year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert