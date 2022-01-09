Troop produces 10 Eagle Scouts in 2021

SHERRILLS FORD — Boy Scouts of America Troop 327, based at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford, had 10 members achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in 2021. They represent 25 percent of the 40-member troop.

Traditionally, about 5 percent of boys who were Cub Scouts and move up to Boy Scouts earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Troop 327 Scoutmaster is Fred Roseman. Shown in the front row of the photo are Jackson Roseman, Grayson Ward, Daniel Jetzer, CJ Schronce, Ethan Kale and Fred Roseman. Shown in the back row are Logan Probst, Christopher Thomas, Landry Black, Gabriel Wright and Nick Defeo.

BSA 327 will be 40 years old this year. This is the most Eagle Scouts produced by the troop in a single year.