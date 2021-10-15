Troop 250 Scout receives Eagle Award at event

HICKORY — Samuel Goins of Troop 250 in Hickory received the Eagle Award at a Court of Honor convened by Scoutmaster Kim McClamrock on Sept. 13. Goins completed his Eagle requirements in March, but the Court of Honor at St Luke’s United Methodist Church was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

His trail to Eagle Scout began in 2014 and was completed in 2021. Goins received both the Bronze Palm and Gold Palm Awards as he completed 31 merit badges. He also received the Arrow of Light Award, the Outdoor Award, attended BSA Sea Base in the Florida Keys, and visited Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. Leadership roles in Troop 250 included assistant patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. Goins was consistently a top seller of popcorn and camp cards as shown by repeated yearly Piedmont Council recognition.

His Eagle project involved an addition to a horse barn at Shining Hope Farms in Conover. The project allowed for a better location for the horses used in therapy sessions with disabled participants. The outdoor design of the project allowed completion in a timely manner even with COVID restrictions.

Goins, a graduate of Hickory High School, expressed his thanks to his parents and Troop 250 leaders for giving endless support through his scouting years. He also thanked his family, friends, and community for their support of popcorn and camp card sales. He encourages others to join scouts for awesome outdoor experiences, the opportunity for developing many friendships and leadership skills that better prepare him for life.