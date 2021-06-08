 Skip to main content
Trivium business park looking to expand; 'success has caused some challenges for us'
CATAWBA COUNTY

Trivium business park looking to expand; 'success has caused some challenges for us'

Trivium Corporate Center

The Trivium Corporate Center.

 Robert Reed

Trivium Corporate Center may expand by more than 100 acres to allow continued growth in the business park funded by Catawba County and the city of Hickory.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners endorsed the purchase of 108 acres on Startown Road across from the main entrance to Trivium. The purchase must be endorsed by the Hickory City Council, as well.

The purchase would cost $2.7 million, Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s county board meeting. Half would be paid by the county, about $1.35 million, and half by the city if approved.

The 270-acre business park has brought in $200 million in investment by private companies and a total promised 572 jobs, Berry said. Now, Trivium needs expansion to keep up with the growth.

“We’re about out of real estate,” Berry said. “Success has caused some challenges for us.”

The property is currently owned by Horizon REI Group LLC.

Half of the $2.7 million would be paid at closing, which is June 30, Berry said. Catawba County’s share at that time, $674,500 would be paid out of the county’s economic development funds.

Another 25% of the cost would be due in March 2022 and the remainder in March 2023.

