Thursday trivia night

The Hickory Community Theatre will host a night of food, drinks and trivia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The event is being organized in partnership with Anita Doran, Andy Straw and Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Guests are invited to organize teams of up to six people for the trivia contest. There will be three rounds of 10 questions, testing teams on their knowledge of current and historical events, famous theatrical disasters and other topics.

Prizes, including tickets to Hickory Community Theatre performances and a Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar gift card, will be awarded to the three top-scoring teams. There will also be Hickory Community Theatre merchandise for all participants.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event. The event will take place in the Main Cellar City Club room at Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. The room is on the floor below the main dining space.

Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar is at 335 Main Ave. SW in Hickory. Admission is free and no reservations are required.

Art-themed story time

In celebration of “Charles White: A Little Higher,” the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is visiting the Hickory Museum of Art for Expressive Arts Storytime. Attendees will act, make art and use music and motion to share stories, songs and more. The program is recommended for children in pre-K through early elementary grades and their caregivers.

The story time will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Hickory Museum of Art. The museum is at 243 Third Ave. NE.

Weekend performances

The comedy show “The Play That Goes Wrong” will have performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hickory Community Theatre. The play is about a struggling British theater company presenting a murder mystery when things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous.

Performances will continue through April 1 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The Hickory Community Theatre is at 30 Third St. NW.