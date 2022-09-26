Trick or Trot 5K to be Halloween-themed race

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host its annual Trick or Trot 5K on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The family-friendly, Halloween-themed race will begin at 9 a.m. at Highland Recreation Center in Stanford Park and travel around Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campus before ending back at Highland Recreation Center. Race timing will be done by Agape Timing Company.

Registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Hickory/HKYTrickorTrot5k until Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8:45 a.m. Sign up now to take advantage of early registration discounts. Prices increase on Oct. 1.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund. The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to City of Hickory residents ages 15 and younger to participate in Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism programs, as well as other youth-focused initiatives.

To contribute to this event as a sponsor or donor, or for more information, contact Events Coordinator Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.