Trick-or-treating reading challenge offered

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites all youth to participate in a trick-or-treating reading challenge. Sign up at https://hickorync.beanstack.org/reader365, read 600 minutes during the month of October, and when you’ve completed your minutes, come in for a trick-or-treating surprise grab bag. Feel free to dress in costume when you pick up your prize!
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.