Trees down, power outages reported Friday morning in Catawba County due to strong winds

With wind gusts up to 40 mph, trees and power lines were reported down in and around Hickory on Friday.

Three incidents were reported in Hickory as of 10 a.m., Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

A tree was reported as down at 6:33 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue Drive SE and 12th Avenue SE. A downed power line was reported near 1380 17th Ave. NE at 6:39 a.m. Another tree fell in the area of 4266 River Road at 6:48 a.m., Byers said.

Power outages are expected to continue and more outages could occur through Saturday night, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy said via email.

“We are in communication with our power providers and most of the current outages are expected to last a few hours and be repaired (Friday) afternoon,” Yaussy said. “Catawba County continues to monitor the situation.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, around 1,300 people were without power in the Catawba County area, Yaussy said.

At least 100 homes were without power in Hickory, with 98 of the residences listed on Seventh Street SW between Second Avenue SW and Sixth Avenue SW, according to Duke Energy’s outages map.

The map showed 145 residences without power along Love Road in Claremont. The rest of the power outages listed were small and scattered throughout the county.

“Widespread power outages are likely today (Friday) as a strong cold front moves across the service area, bringing high sustained winds and frequent gusts exceeding 40 mph in many areas,” the Duke Energy website said. “Always assume downed power lines are energized and stay away. Temperatures will continue to fall and are expected to remain bitterly cold through the weekend. Crews have begun outage restoration and will be at the ready throughout the day to make repairs as wind conditions allow.”