Trees down, power outages reported Friday morning in Catawba County due to strong winds

  • Updated
122422-hdr-news-winds-p1.jpg

Alex Shuford removes a tree from Cauble Dairy Road in Hickory on Friday morning. Strong wind gusts dropped trees and power lines in and around Hickory on Friday.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

With wind gusts up to 40 mph, trees and power lines were reported down in and around Hickory on Friday.

Three incidents were reported in Hickory as of 10 a.m., Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.

A tree was reported as down at 6:33 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue Drive SE and 12th Avenue SE. A downed power line was reported near 1380 17th Ave. NE at 6:39 a.m. Another tree fell in the area of 4266 River Road at 6:48 a.m., Byers said.

Power outages are expected to continue and more outages could occur through Saturday night, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy said via email.

“We are in communication with our power providers and most of the current outages are expected to last a few hours and be repaired (Friday) afternoon,” Yaussy said. “Catawba County continues to monitor the situation.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, around 1,300 people were without power in the Catawba County area, Yaussy said. 

122422-hdr-news-wind-p2.jpg

A downed power line sits atop a street sign at the intersection of Spring Hill Drive and JA Yount Farm Road as a flag flaps in the wind on Friday morning.

At least 100 homes were without power in Hickory, with 98 of the residences listed on Seventh Street SW between Second Avenue SW and Sixth Avenue SW, according to Duke Energy’s outages map.

The map showed 145 residences without power along Love Road in Claremont. The rest of the power outages listed were small and scattered throughout the county.

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.More than 200 million people about 60% of the U.S. population were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said in a statement Friday.More than 3,100 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays. More than 350,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning.The huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 a.m. And in Mexico, migrants waited near the U.S. border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.SEE MORE: Winter Weather Is Exploding Across The U.S."This is not like a snow day when you were a kid," President Joe Biden warned Thursday in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. "This is serious stuff."Forecasters are expecting a bomb cyclone when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm to develop near the Great Lakes. That will stir up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.Among those with canceled flights was Ashley Sherrod, who planned to fly from Nashville, Tennessee, to Flint, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon. Sherrod was debating whether to drive or risk booking a Saturday flight that she worries will be canceled."My family is calling, they want me home for Christmas, but they want me to be safe, too," said Sherrod, whose bag including the Grinch pajamas she was planning to wear to a family party was packed and ready by the door. "Christmas is starting to, for lack of a better word, suck."The cold also led to a high demand at homeless shelters, including in Detroit, where some shelters were at capacity Thursday."We are not sending anyone back into this cold," Aisha Morrell-Ferguson, a spokeswoman for COTS, a family-only shelter, told the Detroit News.SEE MORE: Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The BodyAnd in Portland, Oregon, officials opened four emergency shelters. In the city's downtown, Steven Venus tried to get on a light-rail train to get out of the cold after huddling on the sidewalk overnight in below-zero temperatures."My toes were freezing off," he said, a sleeping bag wrapped around his head, as he paused near a flimsy tent where another homeless person was taking shelter.Courtney Dodds, a spokeswoman for the Union Gospel Mission, said teams from her organization had been going out to try to persuade people to seek shelter."It can be really easy for people to doze off and fall asleep and wind up losing their lives because of the cold weather," she said.In famously snowy Buffalo, New York, forecasters predicted a "once-in-a-generation storm" because of heavy lake-effect snow, wind gusts as high as 65 mph, whiteouts and the potential for extensive power outages. Mayor Byron Brown urged people to stay home, and the NHL postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.Denver, also no stranger to winter storms, was the coldest it has been in 32 years on Thursday, when the temperature dropped to minus 24 in the morning at the airport.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

“Widespread power outages are likely today (Friday) as a strong cold front moves across the service area, bringing high sustained winds and frequent gusts exceeding 40 mph in many areas,” the Duke Energy website said. “Always assume downed power lines are energized and stay away. Temperatures will continue to fall and are expected to remain bitterly cold through the weekend. Crews have begun outage restoration and will be at the ready throughout the day to make repairs as wind conditions allow.”

