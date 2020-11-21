Tree-planting event planned in Morganton

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina and the City of Morganton will host a public tree-planting event at Freedom Park on Friday, Dec. 4, from 1-4 p.m.

Volunteers will receive a brief training before planting red maple, sycamore, hackberry and other native trees. Light refreshments will be provided.

Trees help the environment by providing wildlife habitat, reducing air pollution and decreasing average temperatures. Having more trees also helps to reduce noise pollution, increase economic stability and filter waterways. This is the second tree-planting event hosted by the conservancy and the city this year.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, volunteers will be limited to 50. Disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own as well.

Interested individuals should call Brittany Watkins at 828-610-1604 or email bwatkins@foothillsconservancy.org to participate.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that inspires conservation in western North Carolina by permanently protecting land and water for the benefit of people and all living things. A nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy serves eight counties: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, and Rutherford, in three major river basins: the Broad, Catawba and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling 828-437-9930.