Tree-lighting celebration scheduled in Valdese

VALDESE — The Town of Valdese invites the community to gather at the Old Rock School at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, for the Christmas in Valdese celebratory tree-lighting ceremony.

The town Christmas tree awaits to light up the Old Rock School lawn, adding the final touch to Valdese's holiday décor. This event is free to the public. Enjoy Christmas carols performed by the Old Colony Players, cast of “Elf, the Musical," hot chocolate, and an appearance by Santa Claus. In addition to lighting the tree, Santa will be available to mingle with guests and take photos.

After the event, people can enjoy the production of “Elf, the Musical” in the Old Rock School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this production are on sale now at oldcolonyplayers.com. The production will continue on Dec. 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Dec. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m.

For more information, go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.