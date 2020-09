× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A large oak tree is down in the Kenworth section of Hickory, and it took power lines out as it fell.

The tree hit the ground near the corner of 5th Street and 5th Avenue SE.

Reports from the scene indicate power has been knocked out for customers living in the vicinity.