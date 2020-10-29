Trees crash into Hickory homes and cars; numerous reports of power lines, trees down

Falling trees damaged two homes in the 1300 block off 19th Avenue NE in Hickory this morning.

Hickory firefighters responded to the scene.

The tree crashed into a bedroom of the first home, according to a firefighter at the scene.

A second home, three doors down, also had a tree fall across it. The extent of the damage to that home is not known at this time.

In addition, a tree fell across the car in the same neighborhood. No one was injured.

Scanner traffic this morning also lists a number of trees and power lines down across the region, as well a a number of vehicle accidents.

Expect more of the same until noon as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta rolls through North Carolina.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the area will see sustained winds between 20-30 MPH and wind gusts between 45-55 MPH until noon today.

Powell said in a Facebook post that a wind gust of 47 mph was recorded near Jonas Ridge in Burke County earlier today.

Powell also listed power outages across western North Carolina:

Alexander - 2,121