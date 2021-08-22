Treatment providers see opportunity in opioid settlement, urge collaborative process

The exact amount the state receives will depend on how many takers they have in local governments.

In May, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners voted to agree to the memorandum of agreement but has not taken the separate step of accepting settlement funds and it is not clear when they might do so, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

The Hickory City Council has discussed the matter in at least two recent closed session meetings but has not taken any public action yet.

John Crone, attorney for the city, said the city’s legal team in the opioid litigation has advised them to participate in the settlement. However, they are urging the city to hold off from joining in now in the hopes of potentially resolving some of the terms in the settlement the attorneys find unfavorable.

The sticking point, Crone said, has to do with attorney fees.

Under the current plan, Hickory, which chose to hire its own legal team, would be unfairly burdened with legal fees in a way that other jurisdictions that are eligible for funds but did not hire outside counsel are not, Crone said.

He also said the city would not be able to pay these fees from its settlement allotment and may have to use general fund money to do so.