Treatment providers see opportunity in opioid settlement, urge collaborative process

For Michelle Mathis, there will be no justice when it comes to the opioid epidemic.
The cost of the decades-long crisis, particularly when it comes to the numerous lives lost, is simply too great, she said.
Mathis has seen many of the consequences of the opioid epidemic up close through her role as the executive director of Olive Branch Ministry, which provides treatment services to people struggling with addiction.
While she does not believe justice is achievable, Mathis is glad to see that many of the companies that played a key role in creating and fostering the problem will now have to pay.
Last month, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Capitol and drug maker Johnson & Johnson.
North Carolina is expected to receive around $750 million from the settlement.
“I think it’s been a long time coming,” Mathis said. “I’m very excited about the potential for funds to trickle down.”
State leaders have drawn up a memorandum of agreement that will govern how settlement funds will be distributed.
Under that agreement, 80% of the money will go directly to local governments for opioid remediation efforts.
The exact amount the state receives will depend on how many takers they have in local governments.
In May, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners voted to agree to the memorandum of agreement but has not taken the separate step of accepting settlement funds and it is not clear when they might do so, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
The Hickory City Council has discussed the matter in at least two recent closed session meetings but has not taken any public action yet.
John Crone, attorney for the city, said the city’s legal team in the opioid litigation has advised them to participate in the settlement. However, they are urging the city to hold off from joining in now in the hopes of potentially resolving some of the terms in the settlement the attorneys find unfavorable.
The sticking point, Crone said, has to do with attorney fees.
Under the current plan, Hickory, which chose to hire its own legal team, would be unfairly burdened with legal fees in a way that other jurisdictions that are eligible for funds but did not hire outside counsel are not, Crone said.
He also said the city would not be able to pay these fees from its settlement allotment and may have to use general fund money to do so.
“This means that those entities that did nothing to help bring about this settlement enjoy the fruits of the labor of those entities that were part of the effort to bring about this settlement without sharing in the costs of the efforts,” Crone said.
The city will have about four months to decide whether or not to take part in the settlement.
“I am confident that throughout this (process), the city of Hickory will receive its full and fair share of any nationwide settlement,” Crone said.
Local governments that sign on will have two primary choices for how they use the money.
Under the first option, the government will choose from a list that includes such programs as addiction treatment, employment and housing services, syringe exchanges and Naloxone distribution.
The second option would provide for a wider variety of choices and would also require local governments to conduct “a collaborative strategic planning process involving a diverse array of stakeholders at the local level.”
Mathis said she believes that the county and city should make sure they work with treatment providers and others involved in the issue to craft the plan for how to best use the funding they receive.
She lamented the fact that more of that discussion has not taken place already.
“I’m a little concerned that we’ve not seen a ton of public conversation in Catawba County about the planning to take place on what we’re going to do with these funds,” Mathis said.
Tim Lentz, the clinical director of Catawba Valley Behavioral Health, also said there needs to be a collaborative process and that the county and city of Hickory have historically taken part in such processes.
“If you’re going to use that money most effectively, it would be probably of benefit to meet with the providers and the people in the community that kind of know first-hand what’s going on,” Lentz said.
Lentz and Tiffany Randazza, the deputy clinical director for behavioral health, also said that it is necessary to overcome the stigma — the shame and element of moral condemnation — that often comes with treatment for drug problems.
“No matter what, if that stigma is still around, there’s no amount of money that’s going to help those people,” Randazza said. “If they are afraid to ask for help, if they’re afraid to walk in the building where help is being offered, it doesn’t matter how much funding is out there, how many programs are out there.”
Lentz said the organization is changing its name from Catawba Valley Behavioral Health to Catawba Valley Healthcare largely to help do away with the stigma of getting treatment.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.