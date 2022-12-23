Traveling this weekend? Here are some winter weather driving tips from Hickory area trooper and NC.

More winter weather driving tips

• Use windshield wipers and turn on the low beam headlights.

• Defrost windows.

• Reduce speed and increase following distance to allow more time to stop.

• Watch for shady spots, bridges and overpasses because they will be the first to freeze as the temperatures drop.

• When starting or stopping on snowy or icy roads, increase or decrease your speed slowly. This will help tires keep traction with the road.

• Do not use cruise control.

• Carry a stocked emergency kit.

This list was compiled by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.