 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Traveling this weekend? Here are some winter weather driving tips from Hickory area trooper and NC.

  • Updated
  • 0

With brutally cold weather moving through Catawba County this weekend, temperatures are going to drop as low as 6 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus 9, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Here are basic winter driving tips for those planning to travel for Christmas:

Vehicle maintenance

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on its website that “lower temperatures can cause tire pressure and battery power to drop and may cause moisture to freeze gas lines. Check your tire pressure, test your battery and keep your gas tank at least half full.”

Be prepared

N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Casey said it is best to be prepared for anything and prepare for the worst.

Casey said to pack essentials such as blankets and food in case there is a wreck and the highway is shut down. In these cases, roads can be shut down for hours, he said.

People are also reading…

Casey also said to check the weather forecast for your destination, and prepare accordingly. Look ahead at road conditions and warnings that may be in place.

Sliding on ice

In the case of ice, Casey said the most important thing is to remain calm. Remove your foot from the gas and do not hit the brake, he said. Keep your hands on the steering wheel and attempt to steer to safety.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said to steer in the direction of the skid.

“Steer into the same side the rear end of the vehicle is sliding toward,” the Public Safety Department said. “Be careful not to oversteer, as this could cause your vehicle to move into more of skid.”

More winter weather driving tips

• Use windshield wipers and turn on the low beam headlights.

• Defrost windows.

• Reduce speed and increase following distance to allow more time to stop.

• Watch for shady spots, bridges and overpasses because they will be the first to freeze as the temperatures drop.

• When starting or stopping on snowy or icy roads, increase or decrease your speed slowly. This will help tires keep traction with the road.

• Do not use cruise control.

• Carry a stocked emergency kit.

This list was compiled by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

What to do if there is an accident

• Contact State Highway Patrol. For Catawba County, call 828-466-5504 to reach Troop F in Newton.

• If your vehicle is running, scrape away any snow or debris from the exhaust pipe to prevent carbon monoxide build up inside the car.

• Stay in the car. Do not leave to search for assistance. You may become disoriented and lost in blowing and drifting snow.

• Newspapers, maps and even the car mats can be used for added insulation, if stranded for a long period of time.

• Use a brightly colored cloth to attract attention of passing motorists who can help report your situation to law enforcement.

This list was compiled by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This massive gingerbread city in Poland is both gorgeous and eaten by visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert