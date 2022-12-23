Traveling this weekend? Here are some winter weather driving tips from Hickory area trooper and NC.

With brutally cold weather moving through Catawba County this weekend, temperatures are going to drop as low as 6 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus 9, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Here are basic winter driving tips for those planning to travel for Christmas:
Vehicle maintenance
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on its website that “lower temperatures can cause tire pressure and battery power to drop and may cause moisture to freeze gas lines. Check your tire pressure, test your battery and keep your gas tank at least half full.”
Be prepared
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Casey said it is best to be prepared for anything and prepare for the worst.
Casey said to pack essentials such as blankets and food in case there is a wreck and the highway is shut down. In these cases, roads can be shut down for hours, he said.
Casey also said to check the weather forecast for your destination, and prepare accordingly. Look ahead at road conditions and warnings that may be in place.
Sliding on ice
In the case of ice, Casey said the most important thing is to remain calm. Remove your foot from the gas and do not hit the brake, he said. Keep your hands on the steering wheel and attempt to steer to safety.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said to steer in the direction of the skid.
“Steer into the same side the rear end of the vehicle is sliding toward,” the Public Safety Department said. “Be careful not to oversteer, as this could cause your vehicle to move into more of skid.”