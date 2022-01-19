Traveling book group to meet at restaurant

HICKORY — The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. It will meet on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food.

Old Hickory Station is located at 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory. For more information about Old Hickory Station, visit www.oldehickorystation.com/.

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.