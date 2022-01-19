 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traveling book group to meet at restaurant
0 Comments

Traveling book group to meet at restaurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. It will meet on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food.

Old Hickory Station is located at 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory. For more information about Old Hickory Station, visit www.oldehickorystation.com/.

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yacht squeezes under bridge with less than 5 inches of clearance

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert