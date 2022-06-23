Transportation Insight to move headquarters out of Hickory; local office expected to stay

One of the largest private companies in North Carolina is moving its headquarters out of Hickory.

Transportation Insight, a 22-year-old transportation logistics company, is moving its headquarters to the Atlanta area, the Atlanta Business Journal reported Thursday.

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar reached out to Transportation Insight to learn more, he said.

“My understanding is they will be retaining their divisional HQ here, and that no local jobs are going to be affected,” Millar said.

No Hickory jobs or employees will be affected by the relocation, Transportation Insight Vice President of Communications Nira Gale said.

"The Hickory office and our employees there remain a critical part of our company," Gale said.

Millar said he expects the company will stay in the historic Lyerly Mill, near the corner of N.C. Highway 127 and First Avenue Southeast. The company renovated the building in 2015.

The company is the fourth largest private company in North Carolina, according to Business North Carolina’s annual ranking. Transportation Insight has an annual revenue of more than $1 billion and employs about 1,800 people nationally, according to the magazine’s annual rankings.

The company is growing its presence in Atlanta, which could explain the move, Millar said. Transportation Insight owns several Atlanta-area companies, the Atlanta Business Journal reported. In the Atlanta Business Journal article, Transportation Insight CEO Ken Beyer said the company's executive team already lives in Atlanta.

"Atlanta is a vibrant city where people want to come," Beyer said in the article. "We hire a lot of people out of college, and they want to be part of a big city. We've found that Atlanta is easier to recruit to."

Losing a large company can have an impact on the area, but Millar is hoping Transportation insight will stay involved with the Hickory community.

“Anytime corporate decisions are made impacting Hickory and Catawba County negatively, especially a corporate HQ, it isn’t great,” Millar said.

Millar said Transportation Insight had influence on the city of Hickory’s bond referendum to build the Hickory Trail and has strong partnerships with organizations and educational institutions in the area.

“We need to thank them for their efforts and make sure they have what they need to remain a strong player in our economy,” Millar said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.