Transportation Insight CEO says headquarters move will have little impact in Hickory

Transportation Insight, a logistics company with roots in Hickory, will soon be relocating its corporate headquarters to Atlanta.

What exactly does this development mean for the company’s future in Hickory and for the 300 workers the company employs in and near the city? Not much, Transportation Insight CEO Ken Beyer said in a recent interview.

“It’s really just in name only, right?” Beyer said. “There are no changes in terms of people moving. There’s no reduction in force in Hickory, for example. So it’s more about just the executive team is based in Atlanta so we’re making the headquarters locations Atlanta.”

He also noted that Transportation Insight has acquired other Atlanta-area companies in the last few years. The move is expected to be complete at some point in 2023, Beyer said.

At the same time, John Quinterno, a principal at the Chapel Hill-based consulting firm South By North Strategies, said relocating key corporate figures can create risks.

“I would say that just in a general rule, once you take that sort of senior leadership out of a given community, it does open up the door to a potential weakening of ties or when hard decisions have to be made. Is it easier to sort of make a decision that negatively impacts a community where they’re not present and not living, as opposed to one where they are?” Quinterno said.

For now, Beyer says the company is experiencing strong growth and Hickory is very much a part of its future.

“I don’t have any specific numbers for you in terms of how it affects Hickory other than to say that we will be hiring in Hickory,” Beyer said.

Beyer said the city provides an advantage for recruitment “because it affords a certain lifestyle that you don’t get in a big city and I think there’s some people that are attracted to that and they don’t want to be part of a big city, especially after COVID.”

Beyer added that Transportation Insight is committed to accommodating employees, saying, “People choose to live in different places based on their families and their personal preferences, and we want to be an employer that supports that.”

Many Hickory-area employees are currently taking advantage of that flexibility. Beyer estimates about one-third of the company’s workers come into the office in a given week while the rest work remotely.

Beyer also spoke positively of the city’s revitalization efforts through projects such as the City Walk and Riverwalk. Transportation Insight founder Paul Thompson was a major backer of the $40 million bond referendum passed in 2014 to support those and other projects.

“I think for a medium-sized town, it’s done a great job to create the amenities that are required to keep businesses like ours there,” Beyer said.

He said the company received no incentives to entice them to move the corporate headquarters and that there are no incentives the city could offer that would keep the headquarters in Hickory.

The company has been offered incentives during its time in Hickory.

In 2014, as the company was preparing to move the headquarters to its current location at the old Lyerly Mill, the Hickory City Council approved an agreement providing the company up to $280,000 in tax incentives if the company met certain performance obligations.

However, Nathan Huret, the director for Existing Industry Services at the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, said the company never claimed any of that money.

“Even though we sincerely expect the company more than met the contractual obligations of investment, jobs and wages, the company never formally filed for any of those potential local dollars,” Huret said. “The local grants effectively closed out one to two years ago with no local dollars paid.”

When asked why that was the case, Nira Gale, the company’s vice president of communications, said the company does not “have any knowledge of that decision.”

Virginia Annable contributed to this story.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

