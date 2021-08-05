'Transformative' project brings more living to downtown Newton

A new second-floor apartment in Newton overlooks the town. Through the brick arches of its balcony, the historic courthouse takes center stage and the town square unfolds around it.
The view from the apartment’s large open-air terrace is one draw of the new residential space. Two apartments are nearly complete on the second floor of the building at 24 E. First St., right on the square. Below, the building’s commercial space is almost ready for a tenant, building owner Patrick Sterchi said.
Sterchi bought the building in October 2020, for $122,000. Owner of Lynn Contracting and Construction out of Charlotte, Sterchi has years of experience in residential building. Last year he decided it was time to branch out from Charlotte. He searched for months for the right building — one that could hold a commercial business and apartments. He landed on two buildings in Newton.
“I think the time is right for Newton,” Sterchi said. “You’ve got growth in all directions. I’ve been all over North Carolina … Newton is right in the center of all the areas that are growing.”
He chose the 1906 structure built to house the Newton newspaper and its new electric press, Sterchi said. Over the years, the building has been home to several businesses, most recently a store and salon.
His project is a step in the right direction for Newton’s downtown, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.
“Residential living in Newton’s core downtown district enhances the strong sense of community that has always been one of Newton’s greatest assets,” he said. “With more people living downtown, the shops and sidewalks become more lively after regular business hours, which encourages more people to visit for evening shopping, dining and entertainment.”
The new business on the first floor is another plus for the town, Frick said, though Sterchi hasn’t found a business to move in yet.
Earlier this year, construction started at Sterchi’s brick building. The project is valued at $150,000, according to the building permit. On the first floor, a drop ceiling and stark walls were ripped out and new drywall hung. He plans to leave the building relatively unfinished so it can be altered to fit the business that moves in, he said.
Upstairs, Sterchi turned the empty space into two 1,200-square-foot apartments, one with a balcony looking over the square and one looking out over the alley behind the building. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments will have modern finishes. The front-facing apartment will be $1,400 a month, and the back apartment $1,200 a month, Sterchi said.
Sterchi thinks the apartments may bring in someone looking to be near Charlotte without living in the busy city. Newton’s access to the city on N.C. Highway 16 is one reason Sterchi chose the area.
“For serious adults, who are more interested in just hanging out and being a little more quiet, they’re going to have to leave Charlotte to do that,” Sterchi said. “I have built the apartments for someone that’s going to want a little more upscale than just your standard apartment.”
Once this building is complete, Sterchi may look at other buildings in Newton to renovate, he said.
Developers like Sterchi are important to the growth of the city, Frick said. To bring more residential spaces and businesses downtown, the city is working to grow relationships with developers, he said.
Sterchi’s project may set an example for future downtown residential projects, said Jeff Allen, owner of Novel Taproom in Newton and a founder of the ANEW group — Accelerating Newton’s Economic Wave — a group of business and building owners working together to build and promote Newton.
“This is the most transformative downtown residential project in the city’s history,” Allen said. “And it’s going to change everything.”