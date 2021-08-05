'Transformative' project brings more living to downtown Newton

A new second-floor apartment in Newton overlooks the town. Through the brick arches of its balcony, the historic courthouse takes center stage and the town square unfolds around it.

The view from the apartment’s large open-air terrace is one draw of the new residential space. Two apartments are nearly complete on the second floor of the building at 24 E. First St., right on the square. Below, the building’s commercial space is almost ready for a tenant, building owner Patrick Sterchi said.

Sterchi bought the building in October 2020, for $122,000. Owner of Lynn Contracting and Construction out of Charlotte, Sterchi has years of experience in residential building. Last year he decided it was time to branch out from Charlotte. He searched for months for the right building — one that could hold a commercial business and apartments. He landed on two buildings in Newton.

“I think the time is right for Newton,” Sterchi said. “You’ve got growth in all directions. I’ve been all over North Carolina … Newton is right in the center of all the areas that are growing.”

He chose the 1906 structure built to house the Newton newspaper and its new electric press, Sterchi said. Over the years, the building has been home to several businesses, most recently a store and salon.