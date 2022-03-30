Trains, cars, music and more

Train show to benefit local museum

The 20th annual N.C. Railroad Expo will be held Friday and Saturday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

Over 300 tables full of railroad lanterns, timetables, books and models of all scales will be available. Additionally, nearly a half dozen operating layouts of several scales will be on display.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children younger than 12 get in free. Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds from the show will benefit the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum in Newton.

In addition to vendors selling model trains, books, videos and memorabilia, there will be free test tracks for the public to bring their old attic finds, as well as a “Railroad Antiques Roadshow” table where the public can bring railway-related items by and have them appraised by experts in the hobby.

Bash for Autism this Friday

The seventh annual Bash for Autism will be held Friday from 5-10 p.m. at Warehouse 18 at 18 Second St. SE, in Hickory.

The Bash for Autism will be a celebration and opportunity to enjoy a barbecue dinner, live music, cash bar and raffles. Meet the owners of We Rock the Spectrum Hickory and learn about the gym and the programs they have planned, which will benefit kids with autism.

A ticket for the Bash for Autism comes with every $25 donation and this year all tickets will be available at the door or by visiting the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation’s website. Guests will show their receipt at the door, if tickets were ordered online.

Play trivia tonight

On Thursday night, Warehouse Distillery will have a trivia game starting at 7 p.m. Locally-owned food truck, Gas-Up, will be serving food. The winning team will receive a $30 gift certificate.

Friday night starting at 5 p.m., Warehouse Distillery will have another food truck coming from Charlotte. Local music duo, Jon Boy & Lefty, will be playing at 6:30 p.m.

Kreyol Flavors, a woman-owned, Caribbean inspired food truck from the Charlotte area will be at Warehouse Distillery on Saturday at 5 p.m. Local musician Matt Hayes will perform at 6:30 p.m. Warehouse Distillery will also be streaming March Madness. Warehouse Distillery is at 2628 NW Blvd., in Newton.

Kontras Quartet planned for multiple performances

The Kontras Quartet returns to Hickory for a week-long education and performance residency in partnership with the Western Piedmont Symphony.

The Western Piedmont Symphony presents a lunch-and-music event called Soundbites, with the Kontras Quartet on Friday at noon. The event will be in the Keiser Community Room at the S.A.L.T. Block.

The Keiser Community Room is at the west wing of the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, in Hickory.

The Kontras Quartet will do a free performance at the Ridgeview Branch Library on April 7 at 11 a.m. Another performance will be in Drendel Auditorium on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the April 9 concert are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

The Great Dubois at Newton Performing Arts Center

The two-person variety act, The Great Dubois, will perform at the Newton Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $30.

As seen in the film, “The Greatest Showman” and on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” The Great DuBois showcases feats of juggling, circus stunts, magic, contortion, unicycling and aerial acts while engaging the audience through comic interaction.

Drinks and concessions will be available through the Noble ordering app.

American Legion car show slated for April 16

Auto enthusiasts will have the chance to show off their cars, trucks and motorcycles at American Legion Post 48’s fourth annual car and truck show April 16 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, at 1 American Legion Ave., in Newton. The rain date will be April 23. The gates will open at 9 a.m., and the registration deadline is 12:30 p.m. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m., with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.

The event is open to hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, street machines, antiques, originals, Pro Street, 4-by-4 mini trucks, full-size trucks and motorcycles, the event’s registration form says. Domestic and foreign vehicles can be entered. New this year is a category for rat rods — vehicles that match their makers’ creativity with the mechanical skills to put them together.

The top vehicle at the show will be presented the best in show award and a $300 prize. Additional awards will be given in the following divisions: commander’s pick; best club participation; best truck; best paint; best motor; best interior; best motorcycle; best GM, Ford or Chrysler from 1965-99; best GM, Ford or Chrysler from 2000-22.

Plaques will be presented to the best 50 vehicles. The first 100 vehicles registered will receive dash plaques. Registration through the day of the show is available at the gate for $20. All registrations include admission for two.

Registration forms are available at places such as parts stores, auto shops and convenience stores. Registration fee checks must be made payable to American Legion Post 48. Forms and checks can be mailed to American Legion Car Show, 5851 St. Peters Church Road, Conover N.C. 28613.

Public admission for adults and children ages 13 to 18 is $5. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. The show will feature a DJ playing throughout the day, and concessions will be available.