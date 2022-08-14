Training sessions to focus on medications

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 18, for two training sessions.

“Commonly Misused Medications: Understanding Medication Effects on the Aging Brain” will begin at 10 a.m., and “Substance Use, Misuse, and the Opioid Crisis” will begin at 11 a.m.

Both over-the-counter and prescription medications can help someone ease pain or control symptoms due to illness or injury. However, many of these medications are commonly misused or abused. This training will outline common substance use issues and tips for caring for individuals who struggle with medication abuse. Continuing education hours can be provided.

The programs are free but space is limited so registration is encouraged.

To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.