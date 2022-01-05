Training offered for volunteers, mentors

HICKORY — Do you have a New Year’s resolution to make a difference in the community? Do you enjoy reading to children? Are you interested in mentoring or supporting families?

The Equity and Inclusion Task Force of the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) invites public participation in the work of its committees aimed at improving equity in education for underserved children and families.

In cooperation with the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, the Mentoring Committee is seeking mentors to work with students in the Hickory Public Schools. People interested in participating are invited to attend one of the three information sessions scheduled as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave.; and Monday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. following the MLK celebration at Ridgeview Branch Library, 706 First St., SW.

If you’re interested in being a volunteer reader, the Tutoring Committee is hosting a free “Reading to Young Children” workshop for prospective volunteer readers on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. in Hickory. Volunteer readers provide kindergartners who have been identified as at-risk in this area with story time.