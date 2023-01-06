Training in contemporary praise and worship offered

This eight-week course is each Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will conclude in an area-wide worship night on April 1.

Participants will learn how to read chord charts, how to transpose, how to take leads, how to improvise, and how to follow the spirit. Six seasoned worship leaders will share their years of experience with you in chorus, string orchestra, and praise band. Learn more and register at studio3nc.com. Or, call Kathy Estes for more information at 828-381-0007.