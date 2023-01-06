 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Training in contemporary praise and worship offered

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville is offering training in contemporary praise and worship beginning Feb. 6.

This eight-week course is each Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will conclude in an area-wide worship night on April 1.

Participants will learn how to read chord charts, how to transpose, how to take leads, how to improvise, and how to follow the spirit. Six seasoned worship leaders will share their years of experience with you in chorus, string orchestra, and praise band. Learn more and register at studio3nc.com. Or, call Kathy Estes for more information at 828-381-0007.

