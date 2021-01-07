Train town, theater production, and more

Free WiFi offered at Hickory libraries
HICKORY — Free 5G WiFi now is available in Hickory Public Library parking lots as part of the state’s N.C. Student Connect partnership and “Park and Learn” project.
The new WiFi network is in action at both Hickory Public Library branches —Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library. To connect to a network while in the vicinity of a library, look for NCGuestWiFi in your device’s list of available networks.
Intended to create accessible sites where students can connect to the internet, the parking lot WiFi is available 24/7 and filtered to be compliant with the Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA). Although provided primarily for students, the internet access is available for anyone with a capable mobile device.
The Park and Learn project, which is funded by a federal CARES Act grant, is part of a broader effort called N.C. Student Connect and aims to provide free high-speed WiFi access to students in rural communities.
N.C. Student Connect was created this year to improve internet connectivity and fill gaps that are a barrier to remote learning. The $40 million initiative is a partnership of state government agencies, including the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Hometown Strong, the Department of Information Technology, the Governor’s Education Advisor, and the N.C. Business Committee for Education, to rapidly connect students with remote learning.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, with physical operations temporarily inside the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.
For more information about Hickory Public Library, available WiFi networks, and other remote learning tools, call 828-304-0500.
Brookford's Train Town holds final run this weekend
BROOKFORD — The Carolina Southern Division will host the "Final Run at Brookford" open house in Room 107 of the Brookford Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The Community Center is at 107 South Center St., Hickory. COVID-19 protocols will be observed, so participants should wear masks.
After Saturday's event, the layout will be permanently closed at that location. The Carolina Southern Division is coordinating with a local museum for a potential move to a new location. More details will be released after arrangements have been completed.
Wade's Train Town layout began life as a simple "off-the-shelf" train set that Wade W. Warren's family gave him as a Christmas gift in the early 1980s. The train gave him the inspiration to build a town and a community within.
The 12-by-22-foot layout currently fills the former third-grade classroom in the old Brookford School, now the Brookford Community Center. Warren spent more than 10 years building his dream town.
Wade's Train Town has entertained more than 6,000 visitors since its grand reopening in 2006.
The Carolina Southern is a division of the National Model Railroad Association. For more information, visit www.carolinasouthern.org
Production begins this Friday at Hickory theater
HICKORY — Described as a sassy ode to female friendship, the new comedy “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott, begins a 10-performance run Friday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 24.
“Exit Laughing” is a bit like “The Golden Girls” meets “Steel Magnolias.” It features three longtime, bridge-playing friends in the South dealing with a crisis that turns humorously uplifting.
Connie, Leona and Millie have been playing bridge once a week for roughly 30 years with their caustic friend Mary, who has just died after an illness. The three survivors know how to push one another’s buttons but clearly are happiest when they’re together.
Performances of "Exit Laughing" are Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23) at 8 p.m.; Thursdays (Jan. 14, 21) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Jan. 17, 24) at 2:30 p.m.
This production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $18 for a single viewer and $30 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater's website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "Exit Laughing" is produced by Catawba Women’s Center and Shurtape Technologies, LLC. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the City of Hickory, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Sunbelt Xpress and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-2021 season.