Train town, theater production, and more

Wade's Train Town has entertained more than 6,000 visitors since its grand reopening in 2006.

The Carolina Southern is a division of the National Model Railroad Association. For more information, visit www.carolinasouthern.org

Production begins this Friday at Hickory theater

HICKORY — Described as a sassy ode to female friendship, the new comedy “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott, begins a 10-performance run Friday and continues through Sunday, Jan. 24.

“Exit Laughing” is a bit like “The Golden Girls” meets “Steel Magnolias.” It features three longtime, bridge-playing friends in the South dealing with a crisis that turns humorously uplifting.

Connie, Leona and Millie have been playing bridge once a week for roughly 30 years with their caustic friend Mary, who has just died after an illness. The three survivors know how to push one another’s buttons but clearly are happiest when they’re together.

Performances of "Exit Laughing" are Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23) at 8 p.m.; Thursdays (Jan. 14, 21) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Jan. 17, 24) at 2:30 p.m.