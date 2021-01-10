Train Town creator loved Brookford, his HO scale trains and Coca-Cola

Multiple buildings are also labeled with Coke logos.

Hundreds of miniature figures populate the town.

“(The figures) came unpainted,” Brauch said. “He painted the clothes on all of them. They all have their own unique character.”

As the town grew, it was moved from Warren’s home to the Brookford Community Center where Warren continued to work on it, Brauch said. He opened his project to the public so he could share his creation.

After Warren passed in 1995, Train Town closed as the family debated what to do with it.

In 2006, it reopened to the public following a restoration led by the Carolina Southern Division, Brauch said. Since then, more than 6,000 visitors have visited the town.

“He would be very surprised to know the train was still going,” Ingle said. “I think he thought we would get rid of it once he passed, but I couldn’t do it.”

Ingle and the Carolina Southern Division are currently talking with a local museum about taking Train Town and displaying it at a new location.

“The place it’s going to, people are naturally drawn to anyway, so a lot more people will be able to see it and enjoy it,” Brauch said.

He would not elaborate on the new home for the trains and the layout.

