Train Town creator loved Brookford, his HO scale trains and Coca-Cola

Brookford’s Train Town closed its doors following a final run Saturday afternoon. Soon the miniature train town will be move to a new home.
The original train town was created by a Brookford resident, the late Wade W. Warren, following his retirement from The Coca-Cola Company, according to his daughter Kim Ingle.
Warren’s family gave him his first train set for Christmas in the early 1980s, Gil Brauch, project manager for the Carolina Southern Division, said. Carolina Southern is a division of the National Model Railroad Association.
The first set grew into a full town as Warren worked 10 years on the project, including the day he died.
“He went to church that Sunday morning, came (to Train Town) and spent the day. And later that night he had the heart attack and passed away, but he was here doing what he loved,” Ingle said
“He died a happy man,” Brauch said.
The 12-by-22-foot town is home to HO scale trains and models of local businesses that once stood in Brookford, as well as people Warren knew. Train Town also hints at his love for Coca-Cola.
“Trust me. You did not have Pepsi in our house,” Ingle said. “I still drink the dickens out of Coke myself.”
Brauch lifted up one of the model homes and revealed that the bottom was stabilized by a Coke box.
Multiple buildings are also labeled with Coke logos.
Hundreds of miniature figures populate the town.
“(The figures) came unpainted,” Brauch said. “He painted the clothes on all of them. They all have their own unique character.”
As the town grew, it was moved from Warren’s home to the Brookford Community Center where Warren continued to work on it, Brauch said. He opened his project to the public so he could share his creation.
After Warren passed in 1995, Train Town closed as the family debated what to do with it.
In 2006, it reopened to the public following a restoration led by the Carolina Southern Division, Brauch said. Since then, more than 6,000 visitors have visited the town.
“He would be very surprised to know the train was still going,” Ingle said. “I think he thought we would get rid of it once he passed, but I couldn’t do it.”
Ingle and the Carolina Southern Division are currently talking with a local museum about taking Train Town and displaying it at a new location.
“The place it’s going to, people are naturally drawn to anyway, so a lot more people will be able to see it and enjoy it,” Brauch said.
He would not elaborate on the new home for the trains and the layout.