Trail run to honor veterans, first responders, law enforcement

CONOVER — Shining Hope Farms will host its second annual 5K/10K Salute Trail Run at its Conover location on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The trail run will be honoring veterans, first responders, law enforcement, and those lost on 9/11. The proceeds from the event will be used to provide sponsorships for participants to partake in Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes Program.

Attendees will enjoy miles of trails along Lake Hickory on the farm’s sprawling 120 acres. Veterans, first responders and members of law enforcement will receive a special gift at the event, and the 5K or 10K has a walk or run option. Registration includes a T-shirt and an awards ceremony immediately after the race, with food, drinks, and fun.

Shining Hope Farms’ Saddles and Salutes program is designed to help veterans thrive through therapeutic group horseback riding lessons with other veterans. Participants who are moved by the mission of the program have the option to crowd fund to provide a scholarship for a service member to enroll and attend Saddles & Salutes. Those who are successful in fully funding a veteran will receive a personalized Shining Hope Farms Yeti tumbler.

“Proceeds from this event will provide scholarships for participants going through our program so they do not have to pay out of pocket," said Milinda Kirkpatrick, executive director of Shining Hope Farms.

"We strive to provide equitable access to our services to anyone in the community that can benefit from them, regardless of their ability to pay. We are proud to host this event for the second year, to honor our first responders, veterans, and law enforcement and thank them for everything they do for our community."

The event is made possible by community partners. The Presenting Sponsor is Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans.

Those interested in signing up to participate in the event or supporting a service member can do so at shininghopesaluterun.s2fevents.com.