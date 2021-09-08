Trail race canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

HIDDENITE — The 2021 Vertical Night Challenge trail race, scheduled for Oct. 2, has been canceled due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to a news release from Alexander County, the county apologizes for the inconvenience, but wants to ensure the health and safety of the runners.

Those who have already registered have several options: free admission to the Run for the Dogs trail race on Nov. 6, 2021; free admission to the Vertical Mile Challenge on June 18, 2022; free admission to the 2022 Vertical Night Challenge on Oct. 1; or a refund of their registration fee. Send your choice via email to glherman@alexandercountync.gov.