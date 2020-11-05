Trail race, art demonstration, and more

Trail race to be held this weekend

HIDDENITE — Make plans now for the 4th annual Run for the Dogs trail race set for Saturday at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County.

There will be three race distances: 4 miles, 8 miles and 12 miles. All races start at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building at 3645 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.

The start and finish line of each 4-mile loop is at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building. All turns will be marked. Participants may run the race with their dog; however, all dogs must be on a short leash, be non-aggressive and up-to-date on their rabies vaccination. Runners with dogs will start in the back of the pack at the race start.

Special awards go to the top three overall males and females in each race. Masters awards will be presented to the first male and female finishers in each race older than age 40. All finishers will receive a custom-finisher medal.

The registration fee is $15. Registration and additional information are available at www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs.