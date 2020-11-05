Trail race, art demonstration, and more

Trail race to be held this weekend
HIDDENITE — Make plans now for the 4th annual Run for the Dogs trail race set for Saturday at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County.
There will be three race distances: 4 miles, 8 miles and 12 miles. All races start at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building at 3645 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.
The start and finish line of each 4-mile loop is at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building. All turns will be marked. Participants may run the race with their dog; however, all dogs must be on a short leash, be non-aggressive and up-to-date on their rabies vaccination. Runners with dogs will start in the back of the pack at the race start.
Special awards go to the top three overall males and females in each race. Masters awards will be presented to the first male and female finishers in each race older than age 40. All finishers will receive a custom-finisher medal.
The registration fee is $15. Registration and additional information are available at www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs.
Race numbers may be picked up at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building Friday, Nov. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. Late registrations will also be accepted at that time. Race-day registration will be available at the multipurpose building from 7-8 a.m.
All proceeds from these races will go to the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants are asked to bring a donation of dog and/or cat food for the local shelter.
For more information, visit www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs, contact race director Rick French at rfrench@alexandercountync.gov, or call the park office at 828-632-1308.
Watercolor demonstration planned
HICKORY — Full Circle Arts invites the public to drop in and watch two watercolor artists show their stuff Saturday.
Expert watercolor artists Tom Helfert and Meredith Janssen will practice their unique techniques. They are meticulous painters who build up layers of color with great care. Both artists will be happy to answer questions as they work.
Visitors are asked to wear masks. The Full Circle Arts gallery is sanitized frequently, and the artists ask that visitors be limited to 10 at a time. The demonstrators will be painting from 10 a.m. to noon.
Also, Full Circle Arts’ Holiday Market Show and Sale will be on display. It can also be seen at www.fullcirclearts.org.
Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. For more information about Full Circle Arts, call 828-322-7545; write to P.O. Box 3905, Hickory, NC 28603; email gallery@fullcirclearts.org; or go to www.fullcirclearts.org.
Author hosted by library
HICKORY — Join the Hickory Public Library for a Zoom meeting Monday at 6 p.m. with Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, the first enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to publish a novel.
Saunooke Clapsaddle will speak about how the federal Indian policy influenced literature and how she hopes to dispel some stereotypes and myths about Cherokee people through her work. Her debut novel, “Even as We Breathe,” received a Publishers Weekly starred review.
“Even as We Breathe” uses the secluded microcosm of Grove Park Inn in Asheville during the summer of 1942 to tackle the complexities of race relations, familial identity and citizenship for Cherokees. Comparisons are drawn between three distinct social, cultural, and ethnic groups: rural Cherokees, rural whites (soldiers and civilians), and upper-class foreign diplomats.
After serving as executive director of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, Saunooke Clapsaddle returned to teaching English and Cherokee studies at Swain County High School. She is the former co-editor of the Journal of Cherokee Studies and serves on the board of trustees for the North Carolina Writers Network. Learn more at asaunookeclapsaddle.com.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. An email reminder will be sent with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
